Henry Clay's Drew Gilbert preparing for next chapter with Berea

You know what they say in sports. Stay ready.

This week, WKYT photographer Darnell Crenshaw found Henry Clay Class of 2020 senior Drew Gilbert trying to sharpen his skills At Idle Hour Park.

The field was a little rough as his dad hit ground balls to the former high school catcher. Drew lost his entire senior year due to the pandemic, but he wants to stay ready for his next phase of playing college baseball at Berea college.

"Since everything is opening back up, I really want a chance to try to get better," said Gilbert. "Any field even one that has weeds like this still is a beautiful baseball field in my eyes and still something you can use to get better."

Drew also told WKYT he hopes live baseball comes back soon.