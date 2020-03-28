Henry Co. woman charged with DUI, murder in deadly collision

Troopers say a woman has been charged after an investigation into a crash that happened a little over a year ago and ended the life of a 14-year-old.

According to investigators, it happened March 13, 2019, just after 9 p.m. on Lagrange Road, about three miles outside of New Castle.

Police say Health Mills was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck eastbound toward New Castle when her vehicle crossed the line and collided with a Kia Sorento head-on.

Apart from both drivers, both vehicles had three children on board at the time of the crash. 14-year-old Colston Melton, one of the passengers in the Sorento, was killed in the collision. Investigators say the remaining individuals from both vehicles were treated for a variety of injuries, some more serious than others.

On March 3, 2020, Heather Mills was charged with DUI in connection to the crash. An indictment warrant followed on March 27 that included charges of murder and assault. Mills was arrested without incident on that day.

At the time of arrest, Troopers say Mills was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, resulting in additional charges, including endangering the welfare of a minor. Her husband, James Milles, was also charged at that time on possession charges.

