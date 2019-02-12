Hepatitis A case confirmed in food worker at Lexington restaurant

Lexington health officials say a food service worker at a restaurant has tested positive for hepatitis A.

The person is employed at Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken on Vine Street.

The health department is asking for customers who ate at the restaurant from Jan. 23 - Feb. 8 to get vaccinated.

The employee in question is not working until he is cleared to return.

Health leaders urge the public to get vaccinated and exercise proper handwashing practices to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Symptoms include fatigue, decreased appetite, stomach pain, nausea, darkened urine, pale stools and jaundice.