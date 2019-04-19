Hepatitis A case reported at Lexington restaurant

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department confirms a worker at a Lexington restaurant has tested positive for hepatitis A.

The worker is employed at Roosters on 124 Marketplace Drive.

Customers who ate at the restaurant Apr. 16 are encouraged to get a vaccine. The chances a customer contracts the virus from a food worker is very low.

The virus affects the liver and is spread when people eat or drink something contaminated with fecal matter from an infected person, health officials say.

Officials are urging people to get vaccinated and to wash your hands after using the restroom and before preparing food.