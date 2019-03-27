Hepatitis A numbers down, but Kentucky's outbreak not over yet

Kentucky's hepatitis A outbreak is no longer at its peak, but a community health officer in Fayette County hopes people don't let their guard down.

"Make sure you get vaccinated, and after that first dose, you need to go back in six to 18 months and get a second dose to have full protection for Hepatitis A," Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Community Health Officer Jessica Cobb said.

The most recent numbers show the state's outbreak has declined to some of the lowest levels in the past year, but dozens of cases are still being reported every week. 52 people have died during the outbreak out of 4,381 suspected cases. More than 2,000 were taken to the hospital.

The week of November 3 was the peak of Kentucky's outbreak, as there were more than 150 reported cases.

Whitley, Lee and Carter counties have the highest incident rates in Kentucky.