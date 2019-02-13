Herald-Leader to no longer publish comic after profane phrase against President Trump

The Lexington Herald-Leader has announced it will no longer publish a comic strip after a profane phrase directed at President Donald Trump was missed by editors.

The newspaper published an article Tuesday stating the phrase was written in the bottom corner of one panel of the comic "Non Sequitur" in small letters in its Sunday edition.

The Herald-Leader states its editors do not review comic strips because they are handled by outside vendors. It stated it has lost trust with the content creator, Wiley Miller, despite his apology.

The comic strip "The Argyle Sweater" will replace "Non Sequitur."

The Herald-Leader is one of several newspapers which have announced it will no longer carry the comic.

Below is a photo of the comic. The phrase does contain language not suitable for all readers.