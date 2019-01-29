Here are some available warming shelters in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Below is a list of warming shelters in central Kentucky.

Fayette County

Call 211 for emergency shelter assistance

Scott County

Scott County Senior Center - 800 Cincinnati Rd.
Church of the Nazarene - 726 Lemons Mill Rd.
Great Crossing Baptist 3309 Stamping Ground Rd.
Penn Memorial Baptist Church on Main Street in Stamping Ground

Mercer County

Lions Park Community Center – Tuesday and Wednesday 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Garrard County

Lancaster Baptist Church

Rowan County

Gateway Homeless Center – Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 