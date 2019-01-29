Here are some available warming shelters in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Below is a list of warming shelters in central Kentucky.
Fayette County
Call 211 for emergency shelter assistance
Scott County
Scott County Senior Center - 800 Cincinnati Rd.
Church of the Nazarene - 726 Lemons Mill Rd.
Great Crossing Baptist 3309 Stamping Ground Rd.
Penn Memorial Baptist Church on Main Street in Stamping Ground
Mercer County
Lions Park Community Center – Tuesday and Wednesday 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Garrard County
Lancaster Baptist Church
Rowan County
Gateway Homeless Center – Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.