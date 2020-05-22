Here are the Lexington Parks programs and facilities that are open

A release from Mayor Linda Gorton's office details what parks and facilities in the city are open in June.

The changes are based on Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders and state and federal guidelines.

Here’s what’s open:

• Disc golf

• Dog parks

• Equestrian – self-led riding at Masterson Station

• Golf courses (city), including driving ranges and curbside pro-shop services (pre-purchase tee times online, golf carts cannot be shared)

• Jacobson Boat Dock, including paddleboat and kayak rentals

• McConnell Springs (free on-line reservation required / Nature Center closed/no programming)

• Mountain Bike Trail at Veterans Park

• Parks

• Pickleball courts

• Raven Run Nature Sanctuary (free on-line reservation required / Nature Center closed/no programming)

• Tennis courts

• Trails

______

June events/programs that are canceled:

• Camp Kearney

• Dirtbowl Summer Basketball League

o Junior Dirtbowl Basketball

o Sunbowl Basketball

o Super Sunday

• Football combines

• Friday Flicks

• Southland Jamboree

• Summer Nights in Suburbia

• Tennis clinics

• Tennis leagues

• Therapeutic Recreation Day Camps

___

Here’s what is not open yet:

• Baseball fields

• Basketball courts

• Arts / Dance classes

• Community centers

• Facility rentals

• Football fields

• Lacrosse fields

• Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (including City Gallery and Community Gallery)

• Playgrounds

• Pools – closed for the season

• Shelters

• Skateparks

• Soccer fields

• Spraygrounds