Here are the best places to watch downtown Lexington's fireworks show

With less than a week to go before the Lexington firework show, which officials have moved off of the Fifth Third Bank building due to complaints, there are several things officials want residents to be aware of.

The decision was made back in May to move the show to the rail yard at the RJ Corman Railroad Company. Officials at the Downtown Lexington Partnership say this will allow for a better show.

"Moving to the RJ Corman Rail yard allows us to use a more traditional firework from the ground launch site and so it gives you the height and then that in turn gives you the great big booms," said Laura Farnsworth, Senior Event Coordinator at the Downtown Lexington Partnership.

Farnsworth also gave a scoop on the best viewing areas for the show.

"The city will shut down Main Street between Broadway and Jefferson, so there will be plenty of space for people to just come down and get a great view of the show. You'll be really almost right underneath it," said Farnsworth.

Farnsworth also says residents who plan to get downtown on the Fourth will want to make sure they allow plenty of time to travel. If patrons get downtown early enough they will be able to enjoy some of the city's other Fourth of July events as well.

"We will have activity going on throughout the day including a concert at the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion from 7 to 9:30. So all the bars and restaurants will be open, so make an evening of it and then enjoy the show," said Farnsworth.

This year's firework show is expected to start at 10 p.m. Several streets around the city will be closed during the event to create a buffer zone for debris.