Here are the first two Kentucky counties where people can get new driver licenses

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the first counties where people will be able to get the state's new driver licenses.\

Photo: KYTC

The pilot rollout will begin in early April in Franklin and Woodford counties. The rollout will expand to the rest of Kentucky's 120 counties in the weeks following.

The new licenses are required to get Kentuckians in line with federal requirements that were imposed in 2005. Kentucky has until October 2020 to become compliant.

Franklin and Woodford counties will receive new equipment in early April to allow for the Circuit Court Clerk offices to offer the new IDs.

“The pilot approach lets us do live monitoring of the process in two locations within proximity to KYTC headquarters,” Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson said. “We’ll apply best practices and lessons learned from the experience into how we rollout the system statewide.”

The schedule for other counties is expected to be announced in April.