Here are the graduation dates for Fayette County high schools

The Fayette County school board approved some calendar updates for students in Lexington and graduating seniors.

The last day of school for students will be Friday, May 31.

Graduation dates and times are as follows:

Monday, June 3



10 a.m. - Paul Laurence Dunbar High School



1:30 p.m. - Tates Creek High School



5 p.m. - Bryan Station High school



Tuesday, June 4



10 a.m. - Frederick Douglass High school



1:30 p.m. - Henry Clay High school



5 p.m. - Lafayette High school



Graduations will not be on the weekend this year because of a scheduling conflict with the Paul McCartney concert at Rupp Arena.