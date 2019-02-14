Here are the school safety changes made in Kentucky one year after the Parkland shooting

It’s a solemn anniversary in Parkland, Florida. Thursday marks one year since the mass shooting inside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

17 people were killed in the shooting – 14 students and three staff members.

Coming on the heels of a school shooting in right here in Kentucky at Marshall County High School, experts say both incidents forced teachers, administrators and state leaders to reorder their priorities. They say Kentucky’s schools are safe, but also that they will be safer.

"Schools are safe as can be. They're not perfect. By gosh, they're not perfect. But we're better today than we ever have been, to answer your question. But we'll be better next year, and the next year - so long as we keep this up,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety Jon Akers.

Akers says he’s been pleased to see school safety efforts growing in the commonwealth, especially with legislation like Senate Bill 1, the “School Safety and Resiliency Act” making its way through the Kentucky General Assembly.

The bill does a good a job of targeting what Akers calls “hardware” and “heartware” – meaning it tries to address the emotional and mental aspects of school safety, aside from just changing procedures and adding safety officers, he says.

Akers’ office is based at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, but he travels all over the state working with different school districts. He says the issue of safety is on the front burner of boards of education everywhere he goes.

Akers applauds the Fayette County Public Schools system for coming up with the funding for its recent safety plan. Moving forward he says this same type of focus and sense of urgency have to continue.

"These are things that need to continue on. If we let them dry up, dry on the vine and fade away, a year or two years later here then it's going to come back again to haunt us,” said Akers.

But Akers said that a true solution to this problem has to involve the entire community.

