Here are the seven new 'Peeps' flavors to try:

A long-time Easter tradition is expanding. You will soon be able to stuff those baskets with new flavors of Peeps.

The new kinds of Peeps available this year are: pancakes and syrup, cotton candy, orange sherbet dipped in creme-flavored fudge, vanilla creme, chocolate caramel swirl, root beer float and blue raspberry.

Each new flavor comes in the classic marshmallow chick shape.

The iconic marshmallow brand is rolling out the new flavors in grocery stores nationwide.

According to Just Born Quality Confections, nearly 70% of parents in the U.S. give their children Easter baskets.

