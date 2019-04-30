Here are the top ranked high schools in Kentucky for 2019

U.S. News and World Report has released its best high schools in Kentucky rankings for 2019.

The annual list ranked Dupont Manual High School in Louisville as the best high school in Kentucky. It also ranks 30th nationally. Brown School in Louisville ranked second, and Highlands High School in Fort Thomas ranked third. Murray High School was listed in fourth while Pikeville High School was fifth.

Some Lexington-area schools which ranked near the top were Woodford County High School (12), Henry Clay High School (14), Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (16) and Lafayette High School (17).

Pulaski County had two high school make the top 20, with Southwestern coming in at 15 and Pulaski County High School at 19. Boyle County High School rounded out the top 20.

