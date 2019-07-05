Here are ways you can stay safe while swimming in lakes and streams this summer

The summer heat has many people looking for a place to cool off, but swimming comes with risks.

This week, two teens have died in central Kentucky after drowning. On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy died after diving into Elkhorn Creek in Franklin County.

On Thursday, Luis Avendano, 19, died at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.

Lexington firefighters say jumping into a lake or stream requires more care than your backyard swimming pool.

"Never jump into water that you can't see," said Capt. Ryan Hogsten. "So if you are entering the water, make sure you enter the water feet first."

At Camp McKee in Montgomery County, the buddy system is a big part of how they prevent a water emergency.

"We have groups of two, groups of three, never anybody by themselves," said Mandie Ballman, who is the Aquatics Director at Camp McKee. "It allows scouts to interact with each other, but also, unbeknownst to them, keep an eye on each other as well."

Each scout has to take a swim test to determine how deep of water they can swim in.

Capt. Hogsten recommends anyone who plans to enjoy the water makes sure they know how to swim, stays hydrated, and keeps a close eye on any children in the water.

Officials also recommend wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, especially for weaker swimmers.

"The water is an extreme amount of fun you can have in the summertime, especially to cool off, but it can also be very dangerous," Hogsten said. "Enjoy the water, just use the proper precautions, and swim with a buddy."

The American Red Cross warns you should always watch out for currents, waves, and underwater obstructions as they are not only found in the ocean.

