Here are your Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours

This list includes "Black Friday" sales hours for all stores -- whether sales start on Thanksgiving or the day after. We recommend scoping out stores you hope to hit for Black Friday sales. Many retailers mention when hours may vary from store to store, but you don't want unpleasant surprises.

All times are local.

Abercrombie & Fitch - Follows mall hours

Academy Sports + Outdoors - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 6 AM to 11 PM

Ace Hardware - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 7 AM but hours may vary by Location

Aerie - Follows mall hours

Aeropostale - Follows mall hours

American Eagle Outfitters - Follows mall hours

Ashley Homestore - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 8 AM to 10 PM

At Home - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM

AT & T - Company-owned stores closed on Thanksgiving

Athleta - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 9 AM to 9 PM

Banana Republic - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday follows mall hours

Barnes & Noble - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 8 AM to 10 PM

Bass Pro Shops - Thanksgiving 6 AM to 6 PM. Reopens Black Friday at 5 AM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday)

Bath & Body Works - Follows mall hours

Bed, Bath & Beyond - Opens on Thanksgiving Day at 9 PM.

Best Buy - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM. Reopens Black Friday at 8 AM

Big Lots - Thanksgiving 7 AM to Midnight. Reopens Black Friday at 6 AM

Buckle - Follows mall hours

Burlington - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 7 AM

Cabela's - Thanksgiving 6 AM to 6 PM. Reopens on Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday)

Carter's - Follows mall hours

Chico's - Closed on Thanksgiving.

Christopher & Banks - Closed on Thanksgiving.

CJ Banks - Closed on Thanksgiving.

Claire's - Check mall hours

Costco - Closed on Thanksgiving. Open Black Friday 9 AM until normal closing time

CVS - Regular store hours Thanksgiving and Black Friday

David's Bridal - Closed on Thanksgiving.

Dick's Sporting Goods - Thanksgiving 6 PM to 2 AM. Black Friday 5 AM to 10 PM

Dollar General - Thanksgiving 7 AM to 10 PM. Black Friday normal hours

Dollar Tree - TBA

DSW Shoes - Thanksgiving 5PM to 10 PM but hours may vary by location

Dunham's Sports - Open Thanksgiving 3 PM (doorbusters end at 3 PM Black Friday)

Eddie Bauer - Closed on Thanksgiving

Family Dollar - Open regular hours Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Fayette Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM. Anchor stores (external entrances) may have different hours.

GameStop - Thanksgiving 3 PM to 10 PM. Black Friday 7 AM to 11 PM

Guitar Center - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 7 AM to 9 PM

Half Price Books - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 9 AM

Hallmark - Closed on Thanksgiving

Hobby Lobby - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 8 AM to 9 PM

Home Depot - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 6 AM to 9 PM

HomeGoods - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 7 AM

J.Jill - Closed on Thanksgiving

JCPenney - Open Thanksgiving at 2 PM until Black Friday 10 PM

Jo-Ann Fabrics - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 6 AM to 9 PM

Kay Jewelers - Closed on Thanksgiving

Kohl's - Open Thanksgiving 5 PM until Black Friday 1 PM for doorbusters. Closing times vary by store.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries - TBA

Loft - Closed on Thanksgiving

Lowe's - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM

Macy's - Thanksgiving 5 PM. Remains open until 10PM Black Friday.

Marshalls - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 7 AM

Mattress Firm - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 8 AM to 8 PM (select stores open until 9 PM)

Maurices - Closed on Thanksgiving

Meijer - Open Thanksgiving 6 AM, remains open through Black Friday

Menards - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 6 AM

Michaels - Open on Thanksgiving 6 PM to 12 AM. Opens Black Friday 7 AM

Motherhood Maternity - Closed on Thanksgiving

New York & Company - TBA

Office Depot & OfficeMax - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 8 AM to 9 PM

Old Navy - Open Thanksgiving 3 PM until Black Friday 11 PM (unless mall hours dictate otherwise)

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass - Open Thanksgiving 6 PM until 2 AM. Opens Balck Friday 8 AM

Patagonia - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday regular hours.

Payless Shoe Source - Closed on Thanksgiving

Petco - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 8 AM

PetSmart - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 7 AM to 9 PM

Pier 1 Imports - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday hours vary by location.

Rite Aid - Hours vary by location.

Sam's Club - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 7 AM

Sephora - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday check mall hours

Sleep Number - Closed on Thanksgiving

Soma Intimates - Closed on Thanksgiving

Sportsman's Warehouse - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 6 AM

Sprint - Company-owned stores closed on Thanksgiving, open Black Friday 8 AM to 9 PM; hours of independent, authorized retailers may vary

Staples - closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 7 AM

Stein Mart - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday 7 AM to 10 PM

Talbots - Closed on Thanksgiving

Target - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM. Reopens Black Friday at 7 AM

T.J. Maxx - Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 7 AM

True Value - Hours vary by store

Ulta Beauty - Thanksgiving 6 PM to Midnight. Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM

Walgreens - Regular store hours Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Walmart - Opens Thanksgiving at 6 PM

White House Black Market - Closed on Thanksgiving

Williams-Sonoma - Closed on Thanksgiving

Zales Jewelers - Closed on Thanksgiving