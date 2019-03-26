Here is a look at the status of important legislation in the Kentucky legislature

The 2019 legislative session is quickly coming to a close in Kentucky.

Photo: WKYT/Hillary Thornton

The last day of the session is scheduled for Thursday, and it could be a busy day at the state Capitol with several bills and topics still left on the table.

In the week before the legislature’s break for its veto period, more than 150 bills went to Gov. Bevin’s desk for approval. Bevin signed many of those into law, including notable bills like the school safety bill, permitless carry bill, multiple different abortion related bans, bills aimed at improving the commonwealth’s foster care system, the net metering bill and one bill requiring the national motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed in Kentucky schools.

As of now, Gov. Bevin has only made two vetoes. Lawmakers will have a chance to override those vetoes and any additional ones made between today and when they convene on Thursday.

Also expected on the agenda for Thursday is the Senate’s vote on House Bill 11. The bill aims to ban all tobacco products, including vaping products, from Kentucky schools.

The last big event to come before the legislative session expires is the decision to give regional universities, local health departments and some other quasi-government agencies relief from the substantial increase in pension costs they will face starting in July 2019.

Both the House and Senate have approved the measures, but their versions of the bill vary significantly on some points. Members of the legislative leadership say they will likely try to hash that out on Thursday.

The House and Senate are both scheduled to gavel in at noon on Thursday

