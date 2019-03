Lexington is looking for applicants for the city's Summer Youth Job Training Program.

The program, which provides no-cost career opportunities for students ages 14-17, runs from Jun. 10 - Jul. 19.

The city will pay workers $10.10 per hour.

The deadline to register is Feb. 28. You can pick up an application at all Fayette County middle and high schools, Lexington Public Library branches or on the city's website.