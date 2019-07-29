Here's how you can get tickets for President Trump's Cincinnati campaign rally

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Cincinnati, and tickets are available for those looking to attend.

The President's campaign website states people can register for up to two tickets for the Thursday rally at U.S. Bank Arena. Vice President Mike Pence will also be present for the event.

This is the fourth time Trump has come to Cincinnati since announcing his candidacy for President in 2015. Ohio is expected to be a battleground state in 2020. President Trump won Ohio by more than 8 percent in 2016. It was the first time a Republican won Ohio since 2004.

The tickets are subject to a first-come, first-serve basis. The rally starts at 7 p.m.

You can click here to register.