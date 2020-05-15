Here's how you can help vulnerable Lexingtonians with 'Mayor's Fund for the Greater Good'

A release from Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s office can help residents support a new fund aimed at supporting social service agencies that provide services to vulnerable individuals, families, and children in the city.

“It’s an opportunity for people who can afford to give, to step forward at a time when their community really needs their help,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This truly is about the greater good.”

Lexington’s budget for next year has been crippled by a $40 million shortfall because of the fallout from COVID-19.

“Although we provided considerable funding in the budget that helps citizens who are most in need of assistance, we could not fund an additional $2.1 million in extra grants to social service agencies.”

Lexington businesswoman Ann Bakhaus and Blue Grass Community Foundation are assisting with the development of the fund.

Lisa Adkins, President and CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation, said, “Blue Grass Community Foundation is here to help interested donors of all sizes invest together for the good of our community. We are honored to partner with Mayor Gorton to establish and administer the Mayor’s Fund for the Greater Good.”

The fund has already kicked off with a gift from The MacAdam Early Childhood and Literacy Fund at Blue Grass Community Foundation. “They said they are pleased to be an early supporter of the effort with a gift of $10,000,” said Mayor Gorton.

Along with that, last week, a n anonymous donor contacted Gorton and pledged $237,000 for Arbor Youth Services.

Gorton said the fund-raising effort will initially focus on the following agencies because they offer critical services to the most vulnerable individuals, families, and children: Greenhouse 17, the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass, Arbor Youth Services, The Salvation Army, AVOL Kentucky, and NAMI Lexington. Right now, the City needs to use limited resources where they are needed the most, the Mayor said.

Here’s how to give: