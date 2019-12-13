Here's our first look inside the new hotels at Lexington's City Center

Major developments at Lexington City Center are almost complete.

This is the lobby of the Marriot at the City Center. (WKYT)

Over the summer the final crane came down and now more businesses are opening.

The Marriot and the Residence Inn at City Center are both changing every day.

"Our loading dock is doing absolute double duty. And the furniture is arriving, in fact, we are putting furniture in the rooftop bar this morning," said Project Manager Ralph Coldiron.

On Friday they were finishing up safety testing. The ballroom is still being lit, but the high-tech windows are in place.

"Then we will have a conference call on Monday with the opening team. And that includes about 50 people. And then set a date when it will open," said Coldiron.

Coldiron said they don't have an exact date set for when these hotels will open, but predicts it will sometime in the coming weeks.

"That destiny is in teams, they could say I have to open the day after Christmas. They could say the day after New Year’s. These 50 people fly from a little country to fly here and put this hotel together," said Coldiron.

The view over downtown and the rooftop pool are just two of the features Coldiron hopes people will get to see in just a couple weeks.