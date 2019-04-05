Here’s the scoop on ‘healthy’ ice cream and frozen desserts

“Can ice cream ever be healthy?”

Consumer Reports ranks the top 'healthy' ice cream and frozen dessert choices.

That’s the question Consumer Reports (CR) poses in its latest product review of “light” and low-calorie frozen desserts.

To keep things simple, the non-profit consumer product testing organization only focused on 13 vanilla-flavored frozen desserts. It’s also the most popular flavor in the U.S.

“Our nutrition score factored in not just calories, sugars, fats, and other nutrients per serving [a half-cup or two-thirds cup] but also the number of added processed ingredients, such as isolated protein and fiber,” CR nutritionist and food tester Amy Keating said.

“Personally, I’d rather have a small amount of traditional ice cream. But these lighter products can help you cut back on calories and sugars. Still, you should stick to a reasonable serving size.”

When all was said and done, old-school yogurts and ice creams dominated the top of the CR list for flavor and nutrition.

And for Keating, that’s just fine.

So, grab a spoon and dig in. Just be responsible.

Here’s CR’s Top 5:



Blue Bunny Vanilla Bean Frozen Yogurt, 110 calories per serving and ranks high on the taste test (Recommended Best Buy)

Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream, regular ice cream with 130 calories a serving and just milk, cream, sugar and vanilla as ingredients (Recommended Best Buy)

Stonyfield Organic Frozen Nonfat Yogurt Gotta Have Vanilla, 100 calories per serving and is fat-free

NadaMoo! Organic Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert Vanilla...Ahhh, 120 calories per serving and is made mostly from coconut products

Edy’s Slow Churned Light Ice Cream Classic Vanilla, 100 calories per serving



