Here's what to know about your relief check from the gov't

Americans are beginning to see the first economic impact payments hit their bank accounts.

The Treasury Department says about 80 million Americans received checks as of Wednesday.

The one-time payments were approved by Congress as part of an emergency relief package intended to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The exact timing of when people get their money depends on a few factors, such as income and payment delivery method. Paper checks will begin to be distributed later this month, according to the Treasury.

The IRS has unveiled tools for Americans to provide the agency with the necessary information and track their payments.