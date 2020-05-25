Here's what will reopen in June in Kentucky

A renewed sense of normalcy is starting to set in, as more and more businesses get back to work across the Commonwealth.

That includes quite a few big dates on the governor's re-opening plan that are rapidly approaching.

The state’s next big date will be next Monday, that's June 1.

This is when movie theaters are allowed to open back up but don't expect national chain theaters to do so. In Georgia, movie theaters could have re-opened in April, but Regal Cinemas are still closed there.

Also on June 1, gyms, bowling alleys, state parks, and some swim centers are allowed to open.

Two weeks from today, libraries will be allowed to re-open, along with museums, distilleries, and outdoor attractions.

Campgrounds and the Kentucky Horse Park will reopen Thursday, June 11.

And then three weeks from today, June 15, childcare centers are going to open back up and some youth sports will resume. That will be low-touch youth sports like baseball and swimming.

Child care centers won't look the same immediately. They have some new rules in place that will keep the kid count in rooms low.

