Kentucky will take on Wofford Saturday afternoon on WKYT.

Kentucky will play Wofford after the conclusion of the LSU - Maryland game. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:40 p.m.

The matchup will feature a Wildcats side who looked dominant without leading scorer and rebounder PJ Washington against a sharpshooting Terriers team who went on a late run to defeat Seton Hall.

The winner of the game will head to Kansas City next week in the Sweet 16.