Here's when you can expect lawmakers to tackle pensions in special session

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin may be calling a special session for pension fixes sooner rather than later.

The proposed pension-relief bill has been a priority for Bevin since the end of the legislative session. The bill would address the high contribution rate for quasi-governmental agencies set to take effect on July 1.

Bryan Sunderland, Deputy Chief of Staff for Bevin, said Wednesday that he believes there is enough support in the legislature for the bill to pass, but the administration is still trying to determine a date. The governor's office indicated the special session is likely to happen within the next two months.

The aim of the bill is to provide relief from soaring pension costs for health departments, regional universities, and other quasi-governmental agencies.

Regarding the potential cost increase, David McFaddin, of Eastern Kentucky University said, "84 percent quite frankly is unsustainable."

The public health commissioner is hopeful something will get passed.

"It is undoubted that this pension crisis has created a strain on the public health system, a system designed to serve the public in times of need," said Dr. Jeff Howard, Commissioner of Public Health.

Howard explained that they are working on reforms to get health departments financially stable, but they need time. Howard believes the governor's proposal will help.

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins believes the bill is not ready for passage.

"Yes, there has been an airing of debate on this issue, but what we really need to do is get rid of the partisanship and come together and allow our recommendations to come to the table. It might actually make this bill much better," said Adkins.

Adkins says Democrats have not seen the final version of the bill. He also believes it will need 60 votes to pass, as is constitutionally required for appropriations bills, rather than the simple majority.

"This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is a real people issue. And it must be solved the right way," said Adkins.