Here's when you can watch Christmas movies on WKYT

We're weeks away from Christmas, but here's the holiday movie schedule if you want to set your DVR later on.

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

8 p.m. - Frosty the Snowman

8:30 p.m. - Frosty Returns

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019

8 p.m. - Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

8:30 p.m. - Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

9 p.m. - The Story of Santa Claus

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

8 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

8 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9 p.m. - Frosty the Snowman

9:30 p.m. - Frosty Returns