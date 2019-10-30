Here's when you can watch Christmas movies on WKYT

Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," television special (AP)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We're weeks away from Christmas, but here's the holiday movie schedule if you want to set your DVR later on.

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
8 p.m. - Frosty the Snowman
8:30 p.m. - Frosty Returns

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8 p.m. - Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
8:30 p.m. - Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
9 p.m. - The Story of Santa Claus

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
8 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9 p.m. - Frosty the Snowman
9:30 p.m. - Frosty Returns

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
8 p.m. - I Love Lucy Christmas Special

 
