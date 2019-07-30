Here's where the YMCA's Back to School Rallies are this year in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Each year, the YMCA hosts neighborhood back-to-school rallies.
The rallies provide elementary, middle and high school students with free backpacks and school supplies.
Each neighborhood distributes supplies for all grade levels.
The Back to School Rallies is an initiative of the Y, which has served as the central coordinator of this event since 2011. Since that time, more than 42,000 children have been served.
This year's event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Registration, fun activities (bingo, inflatables, guest speakers, games, crafts, etc.), 9-10:30 a.m.
SCHEDULE
Food and resources, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Distribution of backpacks and school supplies, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
LOCATIONS
- Bainbridge/Squires: Valvoline, 3475 Blazer Parkway
- Caroline Memorial YMCA Program Center, 220 E. Maple Street Nicholasville
- Church of Nazarene & Remnant Community Church, 1605 Jennifer Road
- Coolavin Park, 550 E. Sixth St.
- Coventry Oak. 2441 Huntly Place
- Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown St.
- Gainesway Community Center, 3460 Campus Way
- Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2185 Garden Springs Drive
- Green Acres Park, 1560 LaSalle Road
- Pralltown - Lou Johnson Park, 190 Prall Street
- Radcliffe - Marlboro Park. 1870 Benton Road
- Russell Cave Church of Christ, 1841 McCullough Drive
- Shiloh Baptist Church, 237 E. Fifth St.
- Total Grace Baptist Church, 1313 N. Limestone Street
- Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive
- Woodhill Park, 457 Larkwood Drive