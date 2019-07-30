Here's where the YMCA's Back to School Rallies are this year in Lexington

Each year, the YMCA hosts neighborhood back-to-school rallies.

The rallies provide elementary, middle and high school students with free backpacks and school supplies.

Each neighborhood distributes supplies for all grade levels.

The Back to School Rallies is an initiative of the Y, which has served as the central coordinator of this event since 2011. Since that time, more than 42,000 children have been served.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Registration, fun activities (bingo, inflatables, guest speakers, games, crafts, etc.), 9-10:30 a.m.

SCHEDULE

Food and resources, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Distribution of backpacks and school supplies, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

LOCATIONS

