Here's where you can find the brand new country music channel 'Circle'

Circle, a new country music and lifestyle network, is now available for viewers.

You can watch Circle over-the-air using your antenna on channel 27.3.

The WKYT FirstAlert Weather radar channel has moved to channel 27.4

You may need to rescan to receive Circle programming! For most TVs, you can rescan with a few simple steps:

1. Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.

2. While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).

3. Find the option labeled "Scan for channels," "Channel search," or something similar, and select that with your remote.

4. Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels, including CIRCLE.

If these steps don’t work, you may want to search online for your specific TV brand, or refer to your TV's user manual for a step-by-step guide.

Circle will have a wide variety of country music programming, including “Opry Live,” which will feature Grand Ole Opry performances each week beginning in February. Circle is also bringing back “Hee Haw,” a venerable music and comedy sketch show that aired from 1971 to 1993 and from 1996 to 1997.

You can learn more about Circle and its programs here.