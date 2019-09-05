Heroes’ Day Saturday at Kroger Field; first responders, military to receive free game ticket

Kroger Field will be full of heroes Saturday.

The University of Kentucky is giving first responders and members of the armed forces a free ticket to the game.

In a change from previous years, those eligible for tickets will need to claim them online.

"We know a lot of people have come to the ticket office on game day in past years for Heroes' Day,” says Director of Strategic Communications, Guy Ramsey. “This year we've made it possible for fans to take care of that before the game."

Police, firefighters, first responders, and active and reserve members of the armed forces can pick up a complimentary ticket to the game at ukathletics.com/govx.

GovX is an e-commerce organization designed to help first responders and members of the military find discounts on gear and events.

The University of Kentucky is partnering with GovX to give out Heroes' Day game tickets. Those who sign up through UK can also buy discounted tickets for their guests.

"They make it possible for us to do what we do and play the games that we play. If it weren't for them, it wouldn't be possible. This is just one small way for us to show our appreciation, and the cool thing is that our coaching staff and our team really feels the same way."

The university says their partnership with GovX will last all season. First responders and members of the military can log on anytime to buy discounted tickets to home games.

Kickoff against Eastern Michigan is 7:30 p.m. Saturday. UK plans to recognize heroes throughout the game.