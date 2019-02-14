"He's the love of my life": Knox Co. murder victim's wife left grieving

Nearly one month ago, a Knox County father was shot trying to leave a convenience store during an armed robbery.

Gary Wayne Medlin, 25, died Jan. 16 as he was trying to leave the A and B Quick Stop convenience store on U.S. 25 East between Barbourville and Corbin.

Federal agents captured Phillip Lee Lewis, 24, in Flint, Michigan. Lewis is charged with murder and first-degree robbery, and he may face other charges.

On Thursday, Medlin's wife sat down with WKYT.

"It doesn't seem real," said Mindy Medlin.

She looked through pictures of happier times saying the day she married her husband was the best day of her life.

"He's the love of my life," she said. "It was like we were made for each other."

Medlin said she will never understand why someone would take the life of the man she loved. However, she does feel some relief knowing the person police say is responsible is off the streets.

"It gives me a sense of relief to know that he's not still on the run, but to me, there's just no amount of justice that'll be enough," Medlin said.

It's a painful and confusing time for Medlin's two boys, Jaxon, 2, and Bentley, 8. They are now left to grow up without their father.

"He'll miss the first day of school, graduations, getting their driver's license. There's just so much he's going to miss out on and it's so not fair," she said.

Medlin described her husband as a person who worked hard to take care of his family saying he was an innocent man in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He was a one-of-a-kind person. There won't ever be another. He had a heart of gold," she said.

State police do not know when Lewis will be extradited from Michigan to face murder and robbery charges in Kentucky.