Hickenlooper kicks off campaign with fiery ode to pragmatism

John Hickenlooper is preaching the virtues of pragmatism, saying it "doesn't mean saying no to bold ideas."

The former Colorado governor is a moderate in a Democratic presidential field dominated by liberals. He says his collaborative approach is compatible with big liberal dreams like widespread clean energy and universal health care.

Hickenlooper launched his campaign Monday with a video. Thursday night's rally in a Denver park was his first as a presidential candidate.

