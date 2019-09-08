High Street Neighborhood Center celebrates 50th anniversary

The childcare center has cared for children of low-income families since 1969.

Members of Calvary Baptist and First United Methodist Church teamed up to sponsor a childcare program. A group of women saw a need to provide education, food and after-school care for kids living nearby.

"It was started because they saw so many children playing in the streets," said Sue Weant, who has served as a board member for 47 years.

Founding member Jean Cravens said a lot of parents have been able to continue their education at UK knowing their kids have a safe environment to grow up in.

"We've had students from probably 40 or 50 countries who, their parents have been in school," she said.

People that grew up in the program reunited with their teachers at today's celebration.

Lisa Haack said some of her favorite memories with the center include visiting the Cincinnati Zoo and swimming at Woodland Park. Her siblings and extended family have also benefited from the childcare.

Weant said no meals served at the center is ever taken for granted.

"Some of the children don't get a good meal from the time they leave here on Friday to the time they return on Monday," she said.

Board members said they hope to see the center continue to do the same work in the future, with an increased focus on education.