High Wind Warning issued as damage reported throughout central Kentucky

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning as a result of the gusty conditions throughout central Kentucky.

The warning goes as far east as Lexington, stretching north to Frankfort and Louisville. The warning stretches southwest toward the state line, including areas like Bowling Green.

The Blue Grass Airport recorded a 69 mph wind gust at 2:37 p.m.

This comes after winds have caused some to be injured. A transformer pole fell, seriously injuring a person in Lexington. A tree fell on a woman in Danville, causing her to go to the hospital. Bourbon County is reporting several trees down throughout the area because of non-thunderstorm winds.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports there is damage at the Norton Women & Children’s Hospital parking garage in Louisville. Other damage reports are coming in where the wind warnings are issued.