High demand, technical issues snag rollouts of Real ID in Franklin, Woodford Counties

People in Franklin and Woodford Counties already have access to Kentucky's new Real ID driver’s licenses.

Photo: WKYT

Those in charge of issuing the licenses, however, say they've faced overwhelming demand and technical issues with the rollout, leading state officials to pause introducing the licenses to the rest of the state.

People in Franklin County have faced long waits, some as long as two hours, to apply for the new Real ID.

“I’m honestly surprised at the amount of people that have been coming in still, three weeks in, to get their new travel ID’s,” says Franklin County Circuit Court Clerk, Amy Feldman.

She says her office has been processing an average of 70 to 80 license applications a day.

“So, we went from one month we might have issued 300, we’ve issued about 375 in a week, now.”

Franklin and Woodford Counties have both experienced long waits, as well as technical glitches with the rollout.

"You know system issues with cameras and our MeMO pad, which is our touchpad screen that we use now."

Larry Southworth is one of the people looking to get his Real ID. He says it took about 40 minutes to apply for the identification.

"I was hoping it'd be quicker, but it didn't, so I had time. It was no problem at all to wait."

“It’s been overwhelming because you want to keep the public happy, but at the same time, there's a lot of new rules in place from Homeland Security that we've got to take into account," says Feldman.

Feldman's advice for beating the lines: show up early. Those interested in getting the voluntary travel ID should also make sure to bring all the required documentation."

"You have to have your birth certificate, your Social Security card, which can not be laminated," says Feldman.

Kentuckians applying for the new IDs also need two proofs of residency, like a lease or utility bill.

"If somebody walks in, has all their documentation ready to go and tells us what they want, we can get them in and out in less than ten minutes."

Feldman says her staff has been working a lot of extra hours keeping up with demand.

"I mean you just have to take it all in stride. It's something new for everybody. It's new for us, it's new for the public, and everybody honestly has been very patient."

Kentucky residents will need the new Real ID by October 1, 2020, in order to board a plane or enter federal buildings.