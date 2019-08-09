High mosquito population in Lexington leads to health department intervention

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has been tracking mosquito populations throughout the summer. If the population gets too high, they plan to send out their mosquito control trucks to spray.

A high number of mosquitoes in the 40504 zip code has prompted the health department to take action. On Tuesday, August 13th, the trucks will be out from 3 a.m. until 6 a.m. spraying for mosquitoes in that area.

"On Old Frankfort Pike we had a mosquito trap that had more than 40 mosquitoes show up in it," Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said. "That triggered us to be able to go out and take the steps to spray the area to help control the population."

The health department knows that some people may be concerned about the safety of the spray used. They want people to know that it has been approved by the EPA and that it will not harm pets or even kill any bees.

The spray, called Duet, is effective in controlling the mosquito population.

"They call it Duet because there are two chemicals in it," Skip Castleman said. "One of them acts to agitate the mosquito, cause them to fly and when they fly, they fly into the insecticide that actually kills them."

While the health department has these measures in place to control the mosquito population, the best defense is preventing the mosquitoes to breed in the first place. Keeping standing water away from homes is an important measure to take.

"A little Tonka truck that your child has laying outside could be a breeding ground for mosquitoes," Hall said.

The health department hopes that homeowners will join them in the fight against mosquitoes by taking preventative action.