High school graduate loses both parents to car crash on day of ceremony

High school graduation is supposed to be a day filled with joy, but for one family in Fleming County, it was filled with tragedy.

Fleming County High School principal Stephanie Emmons says student Dalton Barnett's family was radiating with pride.

"Dalton's family is incredibly, and always has been, incredibly proud," says Emmons.

After the socially distanced ceremony... tragedy. The Barnett family got into a fatal car crash.

The crash took place on the intersection of KY 11 and KY 599 near Flemingsburg, according to the Kentucky State Police. Dalton and his brother are in stable condition at UK medical center, but their parents have both died.

"It was just heart wrenching knowing that once all the ceremonies were over that we were going to have to cope with a lot of tragedy," says Emmons.

Emmons says mother Nancy and father Lyndon were able to spend their final day watching their son receive his diploma.

"I'm so glad I got to see the joy that when they got to see him walk across the stage because that was just a tremendous moment. His mom had an awesome shirt about you know how she was inspired," Emmons says.

Emmons says Dalton's time in high school is over, but the community there will continue to be a support system for the family.

Emmons says after graduation, Dalton was planning to join the military.