High school senior, Lexington restaurants working together to beat cancer

More than a dozen restaurants in Lexington are working to raise money for the UK Markey Cancer Foundation.

The Markey Dine Around is off and running.

A 17-year-old senior at Frederick Douglass High School is the committee chair and has spearheaded the event.

"Everyone is touched in one way or another, that's just an absolute truth and an unfortunate truth," said Drew Rodriguez.

He says no one in his immediate family has been diagnosed with cancer, and he feels lucky.

"I'm fortunate, so I wanted to take that fortune and spread it around as much as I can," said Rodriguez.

He's spreading around that fortune by partnering with Lexington restaurants.

All of the participating restaurants are donating 25-percent of their sales Tuesday to the Markey Cancer Foundation.

Rodriguez said he didn't focus on his age when putting this together. He said he was empowered by the many people who took a chance on him, despite his age, to make his vision a reality.

"The city of Lexington is special, and today the city is going to come together behind Markey, and we're going to beat cancer."

