High school student credited with stopping Kentucky kidnapping suspect to be honored

A Kentucky high school student who was credited with helping stop a kidnapping suspect will receive honors for his actions.

Kentucky Reps. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, and Sal Santoro, R-Florence will honor Conner High School student Cody Hardin at the school Sept. 6.

Boone County deputies say Hardin, 16, took action when he noticed 18-year-old Benjamin Margitza try to kidnap a girl on campus. Investigators say Margitza flew from Las Vegas to northern Kentucky in an effort to have sex with the girl, who he met online. The girl told authorities she didn't know he was traveling.

Hardin alerted the school resource officer and the principal of what was happening, and Margitza was arrested before he could leave in an Uber vehicle.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office will be on hand during the event to deputize Hardin.