High school students arrive at UK for summer arts program

More than 200 rising high school juniors and seniors moved into Holmes Hall at the University of Kentucky on Saturday.

The students are participating in the Governor's School of the Arts - a tuition-free, arts-intensive summer program that focuses on nine different disciplines: architecture/design, creative writing, dance, drama, film/photography, instrumental music, musical theater, vocal music, musical theater, and visual art.

"I'm here for violin and instrumental music. From what I understand, there's going to be a lot of chamber music and probably other stuff too that I don't have yet," said Issac Martin, who attends Lafayette High School in Lexington.

For three weeks, students will participate in weekly seminars, masterclasses, lectures, and workshops.

"The arts teach fundamental skill sets like collaboration, cooperation, creative problem solving. Those are all skill sets marketable in thousands of fields," said Mark Shanda, dean of the College of Fine Arts at UK.

Students will also engage in activities that expose them to college life.

"I want to learn more about being a vocal music artist and grow my skills and just meet a bunch of awesome people," said Harrison Hancock, who attends Lafayette High School.

The GSA summer program was established in 1987 by The Kentucky Center. The state, the Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, and Toyota Manufacturing help sponsor the program.

Students had to advance through two rounds of auditions to be selected. Nearly 1,400 students applied.

"I love to draw. I want to do it as a profession, so I think this will be a good opportunity for me," said Meeral Saeed, who attends Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington.

The students will showcase their artwork from the summer program on July 13. The showcase is free and open to the public.