High school students get a look at what it's like to work for Toyota, other employers

High school students in Scott County are learning about one of the state's biggest employers on the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center's first ever 'Bus2Business' Day.

"We're hoping that the students just gain excitement for the careers that are here," Sawyer Coffee of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce said. "We hope it gives them a sense of purpose and a sense of what they could be doing for their career."

Coffee and her colleagues at the chamber came up with the day as a way to solve a common client problem.

"Businesses say all the time that they can not find the workforce needed, and so we decided that students are going to be coming into the workforce soon," Coffee said. "Well, we could get them excited early, and get them into jobs right out of high school or have college paid for even by some of these businesses."

Toyota is one of 32 businesses part of 'Bus2Business.' Leaders of the event say they have job opportunities for high school graduates.

"This is a mini city, and there are all kinds of career opportunities here from medical to legal to accounting to quality to logistics to manufacturing and engineering," Kim Menke of Toyota said.

In all, 1,200 students across the state are visiting businesses in 24 different counties.