High-speed Shelby County pursuit ends in rollover crash

A high-speed police pursuit ended in a rollover crash in Shelby County, according to Louisville Metro police.

The Subaru involved in the pursuit had been carjacked on Berry Boulevard at Peachtree Avenue on Tuesday night, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

LMPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and eventually started going eastbound on the Watterson Expressway then onto Interstate 64. Mitchell said the vehicle rolled over and crashed in Shelby County near the 39-mile marker.

Four of the five people inside the stolen vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, according to Mitchell. No information was given about the fifth person’s injuries.

No officers were injured and no LMPD vehicles were damaged.

The names of the suspects have not been released, but Mitchell said charges are pending.

