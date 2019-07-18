Here's how Lexington is combating this week's heat wave

Lexington has issued a Phase III Heat Alert Thursday as temperatures and the heat index are forecasted to be in the mid-‘90s.

To keep everyone cool, the city made several adjustments.

Cooling centers will be open from Thursday through Sunday.

The Dunbar Community Center and Lexington Senior Center will be available for people to hang out in an air-conditioned room.

Lextran will offer free rides to the centers.

Lexington Parks and Recreation will be offering half-price admission to all of its pools Thursday through Sunday.

The Hope Center's Hope-Mobile will also be driving around Thursday, handing out water and sunscreen to people who need it.