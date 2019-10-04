Highlands High School and UK Marching Band honor Jared Lorenzen

It was a sea of blue and the number 22 at Jared Lorenzen's high school alma mater.

"It's such an honor to be here on the night that he's being honored," said Patty Biltz, a Highland High School and UK graduate. "The crowd was amazing, it was all about getting here early because it is utterly crowded."

The Wildcat band traveled north to play pregame, halftime and post game shows.

Kaitlyn Helson's brother is a drummer for the marching band.

"He's like, 'I don't think they've done anything like this before,' which is really cool," she said.

They performed "My Old Kentucky Home" while Lorenzen's jersey was retired on the field.

Even Highlands' rival fans came out for the emotional night in honor of a special football player. Adam Furnier came to root for the Conner High School Cougars. He and Lorenzen worked together with a youth football league.

"He would work with the little guys, tell them about how his experience was in the pros, at UK, he was always a really nice guy," Furnier said. "He was a huge individual and was such a gentle spirit."

The quarterback's family watched a lively game play out under the lights

People of all ages, in the stands and on the field, inspired by their talented son.

UK will celebrate Lorenzen's life and career Saturday at the game against Arkansas.