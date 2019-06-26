Hiker rescued hours after 50-foot fall at Jessamine Creek Gorge

Crews in Jessamine County have rescued a hiker who fell down a 50-foot embankment near the waterfalls at Jessamine Creek Gorge.

Crews are in southern Jessamine County where a hiker fell and injured herself. (Angela Reighard/WKYT)

The hiker was conscious, and crews are using a helicopter to help rescue her from a remote area. A bystander tells WKYT she was bleeding, but she was able to move her extremities.

Rescue teams set up a command post in the parking lot off Corman Lane but had to walk through the trails to find her.

A medical helicopter landed near the scene, and the fire department brought in specialized equipment to reach her.

WKYT has a crew at the scene. This story will update.