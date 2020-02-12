Hiker safe after daring rescue in Powell County

A man is safe after a daring rescue in Powell County.

Powell County Search and Rescue says the hiker, Christian Jones, got lost in the Red River Gorge Tuesday night.

They say he had bush-whacked up a cliff and got stranded.

It was dark, cold and rainy. Rescue crews say those conditions added danger to the mission.

They say Jones used his last one-percent battery on his phone to turn on his flash-light, allowing rescuers to find him.

Powell County Search and Rescue says it was one of the most dangerous rescues they have attempted.