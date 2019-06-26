His father uses a walking cane; Florida man beat him on his birthday, authorities say

Roger Downs had a happy 64th birthday until his Uber driver took him and his son to the wrong bar.

The Uber driver told the Indian River County Sheriff’s Department an argument broke out between the father and son when he pulled up to JJ Manning’s Irish Pub.

The son, 31-year-old Ryan Christopher Downs, who is a convicted sex offender, was arguing from the back seat when he began throwing punches at his father, deputies told the Sebastian Times.

The elder Downs uses a walking cane to remain mobile. The younger Downs is listed as a 6′1, 240-pound mechanic in the Indian River County Jail records.

The fight escalated when they got out of the car.

Witnesses reported seeing the father using his cane to defend himself. The son allegedly kicked him in the stomach and chest as he lay on the ground.

Onlookers came from the bar to see what was going on. One of them intervened, whom the younger Downs threw a punch at.

Ryan Downs completely whiffed, Sebastian police told the Miami Herald, so he ran to then ran to the back of the bar where investigators later found him.

They said Ryan Downs was intoxicated and expressed remorse and concern about his dad’s condition. He was charged with battery domestic violence.

Authorities found the father with a bloody elbow.

