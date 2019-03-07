Historic cleanup needed around Lake Cumberland following record flood

A massive cleanup awaits areas around Lake Cumberland following a record flood in February.

Lake managers showed WKYT the large amount of debris the lowering lake has left behind, as the public is not allowed through.

Huge logs and garbage cover the parking lot and boat ramp at Waitsboro Landing. Even though the lake has dropped 20 feet since reaching its record height, Burnside Marina's boat ramp remains closed.

It is unknown when cleanup will begin, as crews are waiting for Lake Cumberland to continue dropping. The rate is currently one foot per day.