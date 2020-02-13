Historic tunnel vandalized at Daniel Boone National Forest

The US Forest Service is hoping to find out who vandalized the historic Nada Tunnel and some restrooms in the Red River Gorge.

Forest officials posted pictures on Facebook Monday.

The Nada railroad tunnel is more than 100 years old.

"It's like taking a page out of a history book and throwing it away, because it could have irreparable damage," said Public Affairs Staff Officer Tim Eling.

It's not only frustrating, it's also costly. Thousands of dollars have been spent fixing vandalism in the past.

Officials say funding for other projects in the national forest will now have to be used to clean up the graffiti.

"We have picnic tables that can rot, signs that fade," Eling said.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to contact the U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone office.