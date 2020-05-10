Historic unemployment claims even impacting those on unemployment before the COVID-19 pandemic

It's been over two months since Kentucky's first confirmed case of COVID-19, and since that time, the number of people filing for unemployment has skyrocketed.

Some people are even still waiting on that first check to come through. But, the influx is also impacting those who were already on unemployment before the pandemic hit.

"I can tell the people out there that have never applied that are applying, this is not how it normally goes," Kris Lang said.

It was a process Lang had gotten used to, going online to submit his information every other week to get his unemployment check.

But, when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown sent a historic number of Kentuckians to the unemployment line, that process got a lot more challenging.

"Every time I go to claim, every two weeks, the dates change and the questions change, and then I'm forced the following week to try to get a hold of someone to get things straightened out," Lang said. "It's become a full-time job in itself."

His latest issue is also the most confusing one.

"I didn't even live in Kentucky in 1996, and today I was asked to claim for the week of July 28, 1996," Lang said. "I have no idea, I don't know what's going on."

Lang said for the past two months he's gotten an automated call each night telling him that someone with the unemployment office would be in touch soon, but he said he's still waiting on that phone call from an actual person.

While Lang is frustrated with what seems to be the new normal for unemployment, he said he is still grateful to have gotten some of his money, knowing that so many other Kentuckians haven't been as fortunate.

And, he has a suggestion on how to help alleviate the problem.

"Possibly expand the hours that people can call into where it might have a relief on the system," Lang said. "We don't know until we try, and we have to try everything."